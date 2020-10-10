This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info.
The President and CEO of Carnival Corporation sad that he is confident that Carnival Cruises will be sailing before the end of the year.

“At this time, we have every reason to be optimistic we will be sailing in the U.S. before year’s end.”

According to the Carnival Cruises website which has now been updated to reflect the recent cancellations, there are 21 cruises remaining in the last half of December 2020 that could still sail. 

Miami Cruise Port

All of the cruises are scheduled to depart from Carnival's home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. 

21 Carnival Cruises That Could Still Sail in 2020

3 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Liberty

Dates: December 7th, 18th, and 21st

Port Stops: Nassau

carnival conquest

3 Day Bahamas Cruise From Miami

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Dates: December 18th, 21st, and 28th

Port Stops: Nassau

4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Elation

Dates: December 17th and 31st

Port Stops: Nassau, Princess Cays

Carnival Elation

4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Miami 

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Dates: December 24th

Port Stops: Nassau, Princess Cays

4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral 

Ship: Carnival Liberty

Dates: December 24th

Port Stops: Nassau, Freeport

Carnival Liberty

4 Day Western Caribbean From Miami

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Dates: December 24th

Port Stops: Key West, Cozumel

canirval sunrise

4 Day Bahamas From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Liberty

Dates: December 31st

Port Stops: Freeport, Nassau

Carnival Liberty (2)

5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Elation

Dates: December 21st & December 26h

Port Stops: Grand Turk, Amber Cove

5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Miami

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Dates: December 28th

Port Stops: Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk

Carnival Magic and Sunrise docked in port

6 Day Western Caribbean From Miami

Ship: Carnival Horizon

Dates: December 20th

Port Stops: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel

Carnival Horizon

5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Miami

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Dates: December 19th

Port Stops: Grand Turks, Amber Cove

carnival cruise

6 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Breeze

Dates: December 27th

Port Stops: Grand Turk, Nassau, Amber Cove

8 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral

Ship: Carnival Breeze

Dates: December 19th

Port Stops: Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Kitts, St. Maarten

8 Day Southern Caribbean From Miami

Ship: Carnival Horizon

Dates: December 16th

Port Stops: Amber Cove, La Romana, Bonaire, Aruba

Cruise ship deck

