The President and CEO of Carnival Corporation sad that he is confident that Carnival Cruises will be sailing before the end of the year.
“At this time, we have every reason to be optimistic we will be sailing in the U.S. before year’s end.”
According to the Carnival Cruises website which has now been updated to reflect the recent cancellations, there are 21 cruises remaining in the last half of December 2020 that could still sail.
All of the cruises are scheduled to depart from Carnival's home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.
21 Carnival Cruises That Could Still Sail in 2020
3 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Dates: December 7th, 18th, and 21st
Port Stops: Nassau
3 Day Bahamas Cruise From Miami
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Dates: December 18th, 21st, and 28th
Port Stops: Nassau
4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Elation
Dates: December 17th and 31st
Port Stops: Nassau, Princess Cays
4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Miami
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Dates: December 24th
Port Stops: Nassau, Princess Cays
4 Day Bahamas Cruise From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Dates: December 24th
Port Stops: Nassau, Freeport
4 Day Western Caribbean From Miami
Ship: Carnival Sunrise
Dates: December 24th
Port Stops: Key West, Cozumel
4 Day Bahamas From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Dates: December 31st
Port Stops: Freeport, Nassau
5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Elation
Dates: December 21st & December 26h
Port Stops: Grand Turk, Amber Cove
5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Miami
Ship: Carnival Sunrise
Dates: December 28th
Port Stops: Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk
6 Day Western Caribbean From Miami
Ship: Carnival Horizon
Dates: December 20th
Port Stops: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel
5 Day Eastern Caribbean From Miami
Ship: Carnival Sunrise
Dates: December 19th
Port Stops: Grand Turks, Amber Cove
6 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Breeze
Dates: December 27th
Port Stops: Grand Turk, Nassau, Amber Cove
8 Day Eastern Caribbean From Port Canaveral
Ship: Carnival Breeze
Dates: December 19th
Port Stops: Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Kitts, St. Maarten
8 Day Southern Caribbean From Miami
Ship: Carnival Horizon
Dates: December 16th
Port Stops: Amber Cove, La Romana, Bonaire, Aruba
