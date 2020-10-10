The President and CEO of Carnival Corporation sad that he is confident that Carnival Cruises will be sailing before the end of the year.

“At this time, we have every reason to be optimistic we will be sailing in the U.S. before year’s end.”

According to the Carnival Cruises website which has now been updated to reflect the recent cancellations, there are 21 cruises remaining in the last half of December 2020 that could still sail.