Czech Republic Now Open For American Tourists: What Travelers Need To Know

As of June 21st, the Czech Republic is open for American tourists. After a year, the European Union has advised its member nations to reopen their borders for Americans, and citizens from a few other countries. This summer, tourists will be coming back to see the gothic beauty of Prague. Or, they may just absorb themselves in the wonderful Czech culture. If you are planning to visit this marvelous country this summer or fall, here is what you need to know.

Czech Republic Now Open For American Tourists

On June 21st the United States officially joins the list of ‘Green Countries’ that are allowed into the country. This follows Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek’s recent announcement on Twitter. Kulhanek stated that Americans will be allowed to visit the Czech Republic for any reason, including tourism.

Besides the United States, five other countries were added to the green list on the same day. These include Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, North Macedonia, and Taiwan.

Universally Accepted Vaccination Certificates

The European Union still needs to decide what vaccination certificates are acceptable for entry into their respective countries. America uses the same vaccines as the EU. Therefore, the clarification of acceptable certificates from Americans should be easy to determine. It is best to check the EU website in advance of your trip. You will need to make sure your certificate is acceptable for entry into the country.

The Czech National Agency for Communication and Information Technologies has launched a new smartphone application. This app contains a QR code that contains all tourist information including vaccination, testing and recovery records. The application makes it easy for employees in the hospitality industry to scan and admit people into establishments.

Czech Republic Wants American Tourists Back

The Czech Republic is eager to allow Americans back for tourism. In pre-pandemic 2019, Americans were fifth place for tourism with overnight stays. In fact, Americans accounted for 1.4 million overnight stays that year out of the overall 27.2 million overnight stays.

Alas, a trip to Prague will be different now than in previous years. New rules regarding alcohol sales and noise have already taken place at Naplavka, Prague’s waterfront. A few museums that catered to tourists including a sex museum, a torture museum and ghost museums are now closed. Many tourist rental services for scooters and bikes are still closed. But, you may be able to find a rental with an application on your phone. Many of these attractions will not reopen once the foreign visitors return.

The Czech Republic has developed a new strategy for tourism. This new tourism strategy goal is to encourage tourists to explore more of the country’s culture than just Prague’s city center. The officials want tourism to be more sustainable and contribute positively to all Czech regions. The tourism should no longer have a negative impact on locals that live in the heavily visited places.

Public Facility, Events and Accommodation Conditions For the Czech Republic

There are some conditions in place for all tourists that plan to visit the Czech Republic. You will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test certificate or a vaccination certificate to use nearly all facilities in the country. This documentation will be required to dine in restaurants, use services, hotels, and other accommodation facilities. These conditions apply to residents of the Czech Republic as well.

Restaurants and Other Dining Establishments- Only four guests are allowed to be seated at one table, with a mandatory spacing between groups of 1.5 meters. When not eating or drinking, wearing your mask is required for indoor dining.

Museums, Galleries and Monuments-social distancing requirements must be two meters apart and capacity is set at one person per 15 square meters. The capacity limit for guided tours is 10 people. An additional 30 people may join a guided tour if they produce a negative covid test certificate or a vaccination certificate.

Cultural Events- Outdoor events are allowed to host up to 2000 people, and indoor capacity is 1000. The overall capacity of all venues is 50 percent. Guests requirements at all venues include masks and proof of a negative covid test or vaccination.

Sports Activities- indoor sports venues have capacity limits one person per 15 square meters. Most swimming pools, saunas and wellness facilities are open to the public. Social distancing rules apply in swimming pools. In saunas and wellness facilities, the limits are at 50 percent maximum capacity.

The Czech Republic is now open for American tourists, so go ahead and plan your trip to this beautiful country.

