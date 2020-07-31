Last Updated 2 hours ago
The Dominican Republic has changed its reopening protocols due to a daily spike in positive cases after reopening its borders for international tourism.
Less than one month after reopening for tourism, the Dominican Republic is now requiring visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed to enter the country.
Effective immediately, visitors must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or nasal swab test result recorded within five days of their arrival.
“From July 30, all passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic are required to present a PCR test that was completed within five days,” the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic stated.
“Passengers who do not meet this requirement or show symptoms on arrival will be tested at the airport. All individuals who test positive will be required to quarantine as instructed by authorities.”
According to The Weekly Journal, travelers who arrive at the airport without proof of a negative test or who show symptoms will undergo a rapid diagnostic test which can provide results in less than 10 minutes by way of a blood analysis at no cost.
Travelers also need to be aware of a new curfew that has gone into effect in Santo Domingo and in areas where COVID-19 cases have spiked.
The curfew is in effect Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On the weekends the curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Dominican Republic is also enhancing its safety protocols across the island. Travel Pulse reported that there will be a strict enforcement of physical distancing and face masks as well as temperature checks upon arrival at hotels and resorts.
The Dominican has recorded 67,915 confirmed cases of Covid-19 resulting in 1146 deaths since the pandemic began.