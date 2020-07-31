This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info.
The Dominican Republic has changed its reopening protocols due to a daily spike in positive cases after reopening its borders for international tourism.

Less than one month after reopening for tourism, the Dominican Republic is now requiring visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed to enter the country. 

The Dominican Republic has seen a large spike in the number of daily covid-19 cases since reopening (Image:Worldometers)

Effective immediately, visitors must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or nasal swab test result recorded within five days of their arrival.

“From July 30, all passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic are required to present a PCR test that was completed within five days,” the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic stated.

“Passengers who do not meet this requirement or show symptoms on arrival will be tested at the airport. All individuals who test positive will be required to quarantine as instructed by authorities.”

According to The Weekly Journal, travelers who arrive at the airport without proof of a negative test or who show symptoms will undergo a rapid diagnostic test which can provide results in less than 10 minutes by way of a blood analysis at no cost.

Travelers also need to be aware of a new curfew that has gone into effect in Santo Domingo and in areas where COVID-19 cases have spiked.

The curfew is in effect Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On the weekends the curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Dominican Republic is also enhancing its safety protocols across the island. Travel Pulse reported that there will be a strict enforcement of physical distancing and face masks as well as temperature checks upon arrival at hotels and resorts.

The Dominican has recorded 67,915 confirmed cases of Covid-19 resulting in 1146 deaths since the pandemic began. 

  1. Kattia Bolanos Reply

    It is understandable that this test is requested for the safety of everyone, both for those who visit and for residents of the Dominican Republic, it is the new normality for living and traveling.

  2. John P Reply

    Here’s the bad news. The odds that you can get a PCR coronavirus test and results timed perfectly is nearly impossible.

  3. Alba Reply

    I’m from DR, and the big spike it’s not because the reopening tourism, it’s because our own people don’t have common sense, don’t follow the rules, zero social distance. I agree that they should take some precaution at the arrival, but don’t blame visitors for the spike.

  4. Rosalie Reply

    I just went to punta Cana a week ago and let me tell you they were on point with safety procedures. Everyone had face masks on and constantly cleaning. I had a great time and it was beautiful. The Hard Rock Cafe hotel was on point!

  5. Donna J Steinbach Reply

    Rosalie, did you stay in a resort? Was wondering about curfews on resort property

Comment On This:

