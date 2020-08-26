Last Updated 4 hours ago
Jamaica is known for its world renowned all-inclusive resorts, white sand beaches and laid back culture. North Americans flock to the island every winter to escape the cold and enjoy the tropical warm weather.
Jamaica's tourism was devastated by the pandemic but has began its recovery by opening for international tourists.
Here are all the latest COVID-19 entry requirements and everything travelers need to know before booking their trip.
Countries Permitted To Visit Jamaica
Travelers from all countries are permitted to visit Jamaica under regular visa requirements.
Travel Authorization To Visit Jamaica
All travelers must get travel authorization that will be required to check in for your flight to Jamaica.
COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements
Travelers coming from the following high risk countries will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate no older then 10 days from the time the test was taken to arriving in Jamaica.
High Risk Countries:
- United States
- Dominican Republic
- Brazil
- Mexico
Important Note: All passengers COULD be tested for COVID-19 at the airport if they are considered high risk or showing symptoms. Travelers that are tested must self-isolate for up to 48 hours at their accommodation while awaiting results.
Quarantine Entry Requirements
All travelers who are NOT STAYING in the tourism corridor will have to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored.
Travelers staying in the tourism corridor below will NOT have to self-quarantine.
- Part 1: A Northern segment stretching from Negril in Westmoreland across the northern coastline to Port Antonio in Portland.
- Part 2: A South Coast segment running from Milk River in Clarendon westward to Negril in Westmoreland
COVID-19 Travel Insurance Entry Requirements
All incoming travelers should have travel insurance the covers COVID-19 for the duration of their trip to Jamaica
COVID-19 Health Requirements While in Jamaica
All visitors must follow COVID-19 health requirements while in Jamaica:
- Wearing a mask when instructed
- Follow social distancing markers and instructions
COVID-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements
A vaccine for COVID-19 is not yet available to the public. Jamaica has not announced any mandates on a proof of vaccine record (POVR) for entry.
Visa Entry Requirements For Jamaica During COVID-19
All travelers arriving in Jamaica will need to follow regular visa requirements.
Use this government tool to find out if you need a visa before traveling to Jamaica.
Travelers that require a visa must apply at the Jamaican embassy/consulate in their home country.
Disclaimer: Current Jamaica travel rules are changing without notice and being updated constantly. We do our best to keep this article up to date with all the latest information, but the decision to travel is ultimately your responsibility. Contact your consulate and/or local authorities to confirm your nationality’s entry and/or any changes to travel requirements before traveling. Travel Off Path does not endorse traveling against government advisories