Jamaica is known for its world renowned all-inclusive resorts, white sand beaches and laid back culture. North Americans flock to the island every winter to escape the cold and enjoy the tropical warm weather. 

Jamaica's tourism was devastated by the pandemic but has began its recovery by opening for international tourists. 

Here are all the latest COVID-19 entry requirements and everything travelers need to know before booking their trip.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Countries Permitted To Visit Jamaica

Travelers from all countries are permitted to visit Jamaica under regular visa requirements. 

Travel Authorization To Visit Jamaica

All travelers must get travel authorization that will be required to check in for your flight to Jamaica. 

Gift and craft shops on Bourbon beach in Negral, Jamaica
Gift and craft shops on Bourbon beach in Negral, Jamaica

COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements 

Travelers coming from the following high risk countries will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate no older then 10 days from the time the test was taken to arriving in Jamaica.

High Risk Countries:

  • United States
  • Dominican Republic
  • Brazil 
  • Mexico

Important Note: All passengers COULD be tested for COVID-19 at the airport if they are considered high risk or showing symptoms. Travelers that are tested must self-isolate for up to 48 hours at their accommodation while awaiting results. 

Quarantine Entry Requirements 

All travelers who are NOT STAYING in the tourism corridor will have to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored. 

Travelers staying in the tourism corridor below will NOT have to self-quarantine. 

  • Part 1: A Northern segment stretching from Negril in Westmoreland across the northern coastline to Port Antonio in Portland.
  • Part 2: A South Coast segment running from Milk River in Clarendon westward to Negril in Westmoreland
safe corridor jamaica
travel corridor

COVID-19 Travel Insurance Entry Requirements 

All incoming travelers should have travel insurance the covers COVID-19 for the duration of their trip to Jamaica 

COVID-19 Health Requirements While in Jamaica

All visitors must follow COVID-19 health requirements while in Jamaica:

  • Wearing a mask when instructed
  • Follow social distancing markers and instructions
Negril Beach, Jamaica

COVID-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements 

A vaccine for COVID-19 is not yet available to the public. Jamaica has not announced any mandates on a proof of vaccine record (POVR) for entry.  

Visa Entry Requirements For Jamaica During COVID-19

All travelers arriving in Jamaica will need to follow regular visa requirements.

Use this government tool to find out if you need a visa before traveling to Jamaica.

Travelers that require a visa must apply at the Jamaican embassy/consulate in their home country.  

Seven Mile Beach, Negril Jamaica

Jamaica Covid-19 Entry Requirements:

  1. Complete online travel authorization.
  2. Check if you need a visa for entry to Jamaica.
  3. If you are coming from USA, Brazil, Dominican Republic or Mexico get proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test.
  4. Present travel authorization in order to check in for your flight
  5. Follow quarantine requirements (if required)
  6. Follow all health protocols while in Jamaica

Sources: VisitJamaica

Disclaimer: Current Jamaica travel rules are changing without notice and being updated constantly. We do our best to keep this article up to date with all the latest information, but the decision to travel is ultimately your responsibility. Contact your consulate and/or local authorities to confirm your nationality’s entry and/or any changes to travel requirements before traveling.  Travel Off Path does not endorse traveling against government advisories

