St. Maarten is well known for its exotic native heritage, beautiful beaches and lagoons, a mountain range, luxury hotels and elegant villas.
While St. Maarten's tourism was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has began its recovery after opening for international tourists back in July.
Here are all the latest COVID-19 entry requirements for St. Maarten and everything travelers need to know before booking their trip.
Countries Permitted To Visit St. Maarten
Travelers from the following countries may travel to St. Maarten:
- All nations in the Caribbean
- United States
- Canada
- All countries in Europe
Travel Authorization To Visit St. Maarten
All travelers must fill out the Electronic Health Authorization System before traveling to St. Maarten.
COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements
Travelers from all countries must have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR swab test performed within 120 hours prior to departure.
Quarantine Entry Requirements
There are no mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers who present a negative COVID-19 PCR test.
Travelers coming from high risk countries will be required to answer automated emails to report any COVID-19 symptoms for up to 14 days.
Travelers can view the country risk assessment here.
COVID-19 Travel Insurance Entry Requirements
All incoming travelers are required to have travel insurance the covers COVID-19 for the duration of their trip to St. Maarten.
COVID-19 Health Requirements While in ST. Maarten
All visitors must follow COVID-19 health requirements while in St. Maarten:
- All passengers are required to wear a mask on their flight and inside the airport
- Travelers will undergo a thermal screening process upon arrival
- Tourists are asked to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing
- Wearing a mask when instructed
- Follow social distancing markers and instructions
COVID-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements
A vaccine for COVID-19 is not yet available to the public. St. Maarten has not announced any mandates on if a proof of vaccine record (POVR) will be required for entry in the future.
Visa Entry Requirements For St. Maarten During COVID-19
All travelers arriving in St. Maarten will need to follow regular visa requirements.
United States, Canada and the EU do not need a visa to visit St. Maarten.
Travelers that require a visa must apply at a Dutch embassy/consulate in their home country.
Disclaimer: Current travel rules and restrictions can change without notice. The decision to travel is ultimately your responsibility. Contact your consulate and/or local authorities to confirm your nationality’s entry and/or any changes to travel requirements before traveling. Travel Off Path does not endorse traveling against government advisories