The Truth About Living in Hoi An

I had a few of my own health issues come about during my stay in Hoi An.

First (and this is TMI for most people, but I told you I wanted to share everything!) I got intense constipation from the change in diet and it went on for weeks. I was literally unable to go to the bathroom for almost 4 straight weeks, even with laxatives. I don’t wish that upon anyone! It’s was an incredibly painful ordeal. While I couldn’t find the source of the problem, lots of research says mold poisoning or compromised gut bacteria due to contaminated food/water can have a major impact on bowel function.

Once I was able to move past that, I developed plantar fasciitis from walking 10,000 steps a day in flip-flops, which I am sure was a long time coming. Never the less, it was almost impossible to find proper orthotics in Hoi An. I was frustrated, in pain, and wishing I lived in a place where I could order what I needed on Amazon. (Yes, that’s right. No Amazon in Hoi An!)

After the heat came in the spring, I also developed a bad bout of cystic acne, which I am sure was a combo of the heat, mold, and stress. I broke out in dozens of deep panful zits all over my jaw line and chin, which left me with dark scaring. Now that I’m home, I am trying PRP to get rid of the scars that Vietnam gave me.

Besides all that, I got sad y'all. I lived there for 5 whole months and hardly posted 1 photo on social media. I was homesick, withdrawn, and disconnected.